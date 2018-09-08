Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

World

AFP
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mother with a message, and baby, in mountain marathon milk run

Chamonix, France - Sophie Power completed the Ultra trail of Mont-Blanc (UTMB), the notorious 170km long mountain trail race whilst taking breaks to breastfeed her three-month-old son Cormac.

The 36-year-old mum of two took 43 hours to cover the highly demanding event and was keen to send out a message of inclusion for mothers of infants.

"I fed Cormac on the start line and my husband brought the pump to the other aid stations and was ferrying milk back to him," she explained after crossing the finishing line last week.

"Cormac is three months old - his older brother Donnacha was also in Courmayeur playing outside," she said.

"It was my first UTMB - I actually had a place when pregnant with Donnacha in 2014 but they refused to let me defer a year.

"They allow deferrals for injuries but do not accept this for pregnancy as it is in their words ´a choice´," said the Londoner.

"I really want to get the message out - most other international races have changed their policy to be fair to women.

"Cormac usually feeds every three hours and it took me 16 to Courmayeur.

"I was so relieved he was hungry!"

Power said motherhood had led her to race in a different way.

"I´m embracing a whole new racing philosophy, I´m going to slow down and enjoy special races like this.

"When you´re in the mountains some runners don´t look up and see the views, I live in central London so I wanted to make the most of it.

"During pregnancy, it felt like all the advice was to put your feet up and get fat as anything else was taking a risk. This is not the best way to prepare for motherhood - staying fit, healthy and strong is so important and how you can safely do that needs to be talked about more."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Iraq parliament holds emergency talks as Basra burns

Iraq parliament holds emergency talks as Basra burns
Japan toll rises to 35 after powerful quake

Japan toll rises to 35 after powerful quake
Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in

Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in
Chopper crashes in Nepal with seven people aboard

Chopper crashes in Nepal with seven people aboard
Load More load more

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use