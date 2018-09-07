Sindh, Punjab, KPK police chiefs shuffled

The Government has shuffled the Inspector General of Police in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official notification stated Friday.

The notification has mentioned Salahuddin Masood has been posted as IGP Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, whereas Kaleem Imam will be new Sindh Police Chief.

Muhammad Tahir, shuffled from KP, has now been appointed the IGP of Punjab.



Former IGP Sindh, Amjad Javed Saleemi will be reporting to the Establishment.



