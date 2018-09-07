Fri September 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Sindh bans pillion-riding from 8th to 10th of Muharram

KARACHI: Pillion riding will be banned  in Sindh for three days as part of the security plan for the upcoming Muharram processions.

As per the notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban will last for three days from the eighth of Muharram-ul-Harram to the 10th across the province.

Apart from that, the use of loudspeakers and the public display of weapons is also prohibited without permission.

Furthermore, the notice also directed that hate speech as well as offensive wall chalking will also be barred under Section 144.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the first month in the Islamic calendar, Muhharam-ul-Harram is expected to commence on September 12th, while the 10th of the month will fall on September 22nd. 

