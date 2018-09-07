Fri September 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Construction of dams indispensable for Pakistan, says Imran Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that construction of dams in Pakistan is vital for the future generations of Pakistan.

In his address to nation on Friday, Imran Khan applauded Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for launching dams funds in Pakistan.

Imran Khan in a message to the nation, asked overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in European countries and the United States to contribute at least $1000 in the fund created by Chief Justice of Pakistan.

“Wherever there are overseas Pakistanis-- the ones who helped me build Shaukat Khanum and Namal university-- I am appealing to you to help us build the dams.”

The PM said “Our debt today stands at 30,000 billion. But one of our biggest issues to date is the water issue. When Pakistan was made; every Pakistani had 5600 cubic metres of water. Today that stands at only 1000 cubic metres.”

Imran Khan went on to say storage capacity of only 30 days for water is left in Pakistan; whereas the safe period for water storage is 120 days. “This is why constructing the dam for us is so important.”

He said Pakistan could face drought like situation by 2025 if dams are not constructed now.

“If we don’t make the dam, experts say that we will not have money to grow our crop.... to feed our people. We can descend into chaos. So we need to start building this dam today.

He said Prime Minister's fund for dam would be now part of Chief Justice's fund and both will be merged.

