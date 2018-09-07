Jemima terms Atif Mian’s withdrawal ‘indefensible and disappointing’

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has termed withdrawal of Atif Mian as member of Economic Advisory Council(EAC) as ‘Indefensible and very disappointing.”



In a tweet after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the government has withdrawn nomination of Atif Mian as member of Economic Advisory Council(EAC), Jemima said, “New Pak govt asks renowned and Prof of economics to stand down because of his faith. The founder of Pakistan, “Quaid-I-Azam” appointed an Ahmadi as his Foreign Minister.”



