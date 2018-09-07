State TV to broadcast PM Imran's address to overseas Pakistanis today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) would broadcast Prime Minister Imran Khan's message for overseas Pakistanis, according to Geo News.
The address would be telecast at 5:00 pm today. It would be the third such address since Khan emerged victorious in July 25 election.
The first came through a press conference shortly after his party won majority while the second was a formal address in which the Prime Minister announced gave his plan to run the country.
According to private television channels, the TV has recorded the message at the PM Secretariat.
