Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Priyanka Chopra is all ready to rock the stage as she will be performing at Bryan Adams’ concert in India.

Moreover, music maestro A.R. Rehman will also grace the opening act of the event with his presence.

Regarding the matter, a source revealed, “Initially, the promoters weren’t keen on any opening act to ensure that the focus is solely on the artiste. But since Adams has worked with Priyanka previously, and AR Rahman has been Adams’ favourite musician from India, the promoters are finding a way to creatively rope in both the artistes. And although there is room for only one opening act, the promoters are trying to find a middle path. Additionally, a special act is being considered where all three will pay homage to the recent Kerala floods.”



Details related to the concert are yet to be decided. However, the fact that Priyanka and A.R. Rehman will perform in Mumbai and Delhi apart from one other city in the tour line-up.

Adams, regarding visiting India for the fifth time, said, “Namaste India. India is one of my favourite places in the whole world. The love and generosity that I have experienced here is immense and I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to perform again in this beautiful country.”



Adams will kick start his tour in Ahmedabad on Oct 9, following performances in Hyderabad (Oct 11), Mumbai (Oct 12) and Bengaluru (Oct 13). The tour will end in Delhi (Oct 14).