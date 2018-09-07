Minister seeks help to identify woman involved in child maid abuse

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday sought people's help to identify a woman involved in child abuse.

Reacting over the video posted on Twitter, the minister said she would need information about the location and identity of the woman who is seen beating a juvenile housemaid to act.

The video is being circulated on the social media, with people demanding the government to take action against the women.