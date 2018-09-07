Fri September 07, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 7, 2018

Pak Railways planted 184 000 saplings on PM directives: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while inaugurating tree plantation drive at Margalla Railway Station  on Friday said Pakistan Railways have planted 184,000 plants on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

The Federal Minister for Railways inaugurated a plant-nursery at Margalla Railway Station.

In Margalla nursery, initially 25000 seeds have been sowed, which will grow into healthy plants till next monsoon season.

Later on these floras will be planted at various stations.

Apart from it 3000 saplings were already present at Margalla while this nursery would generate one lac plants annually.

These would later be planted at various stations and installations.

The minister claimed that at present 25 nurseries have been developed besides four each that would be set up at PR’s divisional headquarters.

He said Chinese authorities would be proposed to plant trees across the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in collaboration with the indigenous authorities to make it eco-friendly.

