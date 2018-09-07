Thu September 06, 2018
PM Imran Khan rules out rift in civil-military relations

Flag-lowering ceremony held at Wagah border to commemorate Defence Day

A people’s history

Delivery challenges

PM sets up task force to initiate Civil Service reforms

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

World

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Hollywood star Burt Reynolds dies

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's dashing star Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of  most popular actors  died on Thursday at the age of 82, said media reports.

Burt Reynolds was one of the most bankable actors of the Hollywood, reeling off a series of box office smashes until a career downturn in the mid-1980s.

Reynolds was  one of the most stylish actors in the film industry. With his trademark mustache, rugged looks and macho aura, he was a leading male sex symbol of the 1970s.

He rebounded in 1997 with a nomination for a best supporting actor Academy Award for "Boogie Nights" and won an Emmy Award for his role in the 1990-1994 TV series "Evening Shade.

He remained in news for his  personal life as well, which sometimes overshadowed his movies, with marriages that ended in divorce to actresses Loni Anderson and Judy Carne and romances with others, including Sally Field and Dinah Shore.

He starred in dozens of films. He was the top money-making star at the box office in an annual poll of movie exhibitors 1978 through 1982.Many of his films were set in the South.

He often played a lovable rascal who outwits local authorities as in director Hal Needham´s 1977 crowd-pleasing action comedy "Smokey and the Bandit," co-starring his girlfriend Field and Jackie Gleason, and its two sequels.

Reynolds also directed several movies in which he starred, including "Gator" (1976), "The End" (1978), "Sharky´s Machine" (1981) and "Stick" (1985).


