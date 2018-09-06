PM Khan forms task force to facilitate merger of FATA, PATA with KPK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the constitution of a Task Force for Identification of impediments and facilitation of merger of erstwhile FATA & PATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The composition of the Task Force shall be as follows: 1- Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment (Convener) 2- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3- Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4- Mr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs 5- Senator Hidayatullah Khan 6- Federal Secretary SAFRON (Secretary) 7- Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8- Additional Chief Secretary FATA 9- Representative of MO Directorate, GHQ 10- Representative of 11 Corps, Peshawar 11- Mr. Habibullah Khan.