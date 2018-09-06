PM Khan forms task force to facilitate merger of FATA, PATA with KPK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the constitution of a Task Force for Identification of impediments and facilitation of merger of erstwhile FATA & PATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The composition of the Task Force shall be as follows: 1- Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment (Convener) 2- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3- Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4- Mr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs 5- Senator Hidayatullah Khan 6- Federal Secretary SAFRON (Secretary) 7- Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8- Additional Chief Secretary FATA 9- Representative of MO Directorate, GHQ 10- Representative of 11 Corps, Peshawar 11- Mr. Habibullah Khan.
