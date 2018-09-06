Thu September 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Captain Marvel unveils first look

Brie Larson is the face behind Captain Marvel 

In this post-Infinity war era, Captain Marvel is the next superhero to come out solo before she’s sent off to help save the world alongside world’s mightiest heroes in Avenger 4.

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, an air force pilot-turned-superhero from 1990’s Earth is in fact the first female-led superhero film coming from the ends of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Carol (Brie Larson) happens to have gained her cosmic superpower when the movie begins following her brief appearance at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, where she receives a distress signal from Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) upon seeing the effects of Thanos’ finger snap.

With her first look unveiled as MCU’s most powerful superhero, we also know that the half human and half Kree militant from Starforce will be combating against shape-shifting Skrulls and Ben Mendelsohn on her return to earth.

Anna Boden, on her collaborative with co-director Ryan Fleck, explains that “what makes her (Carol) special is just how human she is... At her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”

Captain Marvel will see you in March 2019.


