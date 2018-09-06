Saudi envoy meets Khattak, reaffirms continued support for Pakistan

Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al Malki called on Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram-ul-Haq at his office on Thursday.

The Saudi envoy felicitated the minister on taking oath of his office and reaffirmed continued support of his Government to Pakistan.

Thanking him and extending his good wishes for the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques HRH King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz the Federal Minister highlighted the enduring brotherly relations between the two countries based on mutual trust.

He stated that Pakistan attached great importance to its special relations with KSA and desired to further expand its cooperation to all fields. During the interaction, issues relating to existing bilateral defence relations and areas of future cooperation were deliberated upon.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the present status of mutual defence collaboration and agreed to work together towards its enhancement. Later, the Saudi Ambassador called on Secretary Ministry of Defence Lt. Gen (Retd) Ikram-ul-Haq and congratulated the Secretary on his appointment.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest were discussed. Secretary Defence apprised the ambassador about the efforts of Pakistani Armed Forces in countering menace of terrorism and ongoing operation Radd-ul- Fassad.

The prevailing political and security situation in the region also came under discussion.