SHC takes notice of 'sexual harassment' of female student in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh on Thursday took notice of a report published in local media regarding an alleged incident of sexual harassment of a female student at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Nawabshah.

The chief justice has sought reports from District and Session Judge, DIG and SSP of the district within three days.

According to the notice issued by the Registrar of the High Court, a female student of English Depart of the University was subjected to sexual harassment.