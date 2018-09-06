India, US sign key military agreement

NEW DEHLI: India and the US have signed a landmark military deal called Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) which will help New Delhi obtain critical American defence technology.

The signing took place during the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary James Mattis to India. Both the US officials met with their Indian Counterparts Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a two-plus-two setting.

The world’s two largest democracies have drawn closer in recent years, seeking ways to counter-balance China’s spreading influence across Asia, notably in Pakistan, Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.

“My visit is a firm indicator of what we see as India’s place among our most strategic, and I would even call them ‘consequential’ emerging partners,” Mattis told reporters traveling with him to New Delhi.

The agreement opens up the way for sales of more sensitive US military equipment to India.

“We have been discussing how we can more openly communicate back and forth because of the sensitivity of some of the technology... we have to know that when we share this with another like-minded nation, that we can keep it secure,” Mattis said.

“I think that we’re pretty much there already, on the American side,” Mattis added.

The United States has emerged as India’s second largest arms supplier, closing $15 billion worth of deals in the past decade,

Once the communications accord is in place it could lead to the sale of an armed version of Guardian drones, as Washington has so far only authorized the sale of unarmed, surveillance versions of the aircraft.

Experts believe the signing of the agreement could also reduce the chances of the United States imposing sanctions on India for looking to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

The United States has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, under which any country engaged with its defense and intelligence sectors could face secondary US sanctions.

However, a new defense bill proposes giving the US president authority to grant waivers when national security interests are at stake.