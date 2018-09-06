Arif Alvi rules out possibility of seeking immunity in criminal case

President-elect Arif Alvi on Thursday ruled out the possibility that he will seek immunity in a criminal case registered against him in 2014.

Reacting to a report published in an English daily on Twitter, Alvi said how can he seek immunity in a case in which Prime Minister Imran Khan, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Finance Minister Asad Umar are also nominated.

The case against the PTI leaders was registered under Anti-Terrorism Act for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.

The Constitution of Pakistan provides immunity to President of the country under Article 248 which states “No criminal proceeding whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President or a Governor in any court during term of office.”