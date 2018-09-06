Arif Alvi rules out possibility of seeking immunity in criminal case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
President-elect Arif Alvi on Thursday ruled out the possibility that he will seek immunity in a criminal case registered against him in 2014.
Reacting to a report published in an English daily on Twitter, Alvi said how can he seek immunity in a case in which Prime Minister Imran Khan, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Finance Minister Asad Umar are also nominated.
The case against the PTI leaders was registered under Anti-Terrorism Act for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.
The Constitution of Pakistan provides immunity to President of the country under Article 248 which states “No criminal proceeding whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President or a Governor in any court during term of office.”
