Thu September 06, 2018
Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Military spokesman underlines need to remember martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Thursday underlined the need to remember the sacrifices of martyrs and their families for the motherland.

“It’s ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ today (September, 6). Let’s visit homes of our martyrs. Let’s salute them and their great families. Let’s thank them for their great sacrifices for our country. Great nations never forget their martyrs; we are a great nation,” the DG ISPR said in a message on his official twitter handle.

The official also shared highlights of the ceremony which would be broadcast live from the GHQ today at 08:00 pm.

