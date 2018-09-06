Thu September 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Shaoib Akhtar quits PCB post after Ehsan Mani election

LAHORE: Speedster Shoaib Akhtar has announced to quit from the post of Advisor to the Chairman PCB days after Ehsan Mani was elected as the new head of the cricket board.

He was appointed by the former chief Najam Sethi as Advisor to Chairman on Cricket Affairs/Brand Ambassador PCB in February 2018.

Akhtar, 42, holds the record for the fastest ball delivered in recorded cricket history (100.2 mph) and has played 46 Test and 164 one dayers for the country.

He did not divulged further details as to what compelled him to quit the post which he had accepted   graciously 'to take Pakistan cricket to the next level '.

Ehsan Mani, who was nominated for the post by PCB's Patron-in-Chief PM  Imran Khan, was elected unopposed as PCB Chairman earlier this week after Najam Sethi resignation.

