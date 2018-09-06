Thu September 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

As the nation commemorates 53rd Defence Day with immense patriotic zeal today, let’s take out a moment to pay tribute to all our national heroes who not even once faltered in their mission to guard the nation against enemies.

Among these heroes is Major Wasif Hussain whose name has gone down in history. 

Hailing from Mansehra’s district of Sheikhabad, Major Wasif Hussain Shah, on October 15, 2014 along with four other soldiers fought gallantly against 400 terrorists in Waziristan's Datta Khail, an act for which he was honoured with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Basalat’.

Major Wasif's father Irshad Hussain, although deeply grieved over the loss of his son, says is proud of  his undying sacrifices for the nation at the same time. 

In recognition of  the major's sacrifices, Mansehra’s Bedra Road has been dedicated to the fallen hero’s unparalleled courage.

Even after years of his demise, Major Shaheed Wasif’s mother holds memories of her son close to heart. According to her, she feels the presence of him around all the time.

The martyrdom of hundreds of heroes like Major Wasif is a testament to the fact that Pakistan's young soldiers are fully prepared to sacrifice their lives for the beloved homeland.

