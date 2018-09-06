Thu September 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

MUMBAI: Mira Rajput, wife of famed Indian actor Shahid Kapoor, gave birth to a baby boy at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

Mira was rushed to the hospital in the evening. Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan Khatter were seen outside the hospital reportedly.

Shahid had lately been spending time off work, with wifey Mira. 

The couple disclosed their second pregnancy via social media on Instagram earlier this year.

Shahid and Mira had their daughter Misha in 2016. They tied the knot on July 07, 2015 in a private ceremony in Gurgaon.

On the work front, Shahid’s ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is awaiting release scheduled for September 21. 

