Anti-Modi former cop Sanjiv Bhatt arrested in 22-year-old case

Former Indian police officer Sanjiv Bhatt was today taken into custody over a 1998 case relating to falsely framing a lawyer in a criminal case.

Bhatt was taken into custody following directives from the Gujarat High Court, local media reported.

The Gujarat CID, which took Bhatt into custody, has also detained six other people, including two former police officers. They are all being questioned.

In 1998, Sanjiv Bhatt was serving as the DCP of Banaskantha when he was accused of trying framing a lawyer in a fake narcotics case.

Bhatt was dismissed from the Indian Police Services in 2015 for taking on Narendra Modi (then chief minister of Gujarat) administration for 2002 Gujarat riots.

In 2011, Snajiv Bhatt had filed an affidavit in SC accusing Narendra Modi of being complicit in 2002 riots.