Wed September 05, 2018
FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ended diplomatic stalemate

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Learning from China

Presidential election

At least 20 dead as twin blasts hit Afghan capital

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Murad inducts four more ministers in his cabinet

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

World

AFP
September 5, 2018

Share

Kim Kardashian talks justice on second White House visit

WASHINGTON: Kim Kardashian on Wednesday made her second visit to the White House this year to talk criminal justice, months after she successfully appealed for the release of a great-grandmother convicted of cocaine trafficking.

The reality TV star was one of around 50 people, including US President Donald Trump´s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, set to discuss the clemency process, the White House said in a statement.

"The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review," deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

Kardashian, 37, has championed criminal justice reform in recent months.

Fixing tough sentencing laws had been a priority of former president Barack Obama´s administration, but he failed to win congressional support, prompting a stream of presidential pardons and clemency actions.

Trump, meanwhile, has advocated a more hardline approach to criminal justice.

However, during her first White House visit in May, Kardashian met the president and called for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who served over 20 years for a nonviolent drug offense.

Days later, the White House said Trump had commuted Johnson´s sentence.

Anti-Modi former cop Sanjiv Bhatt arrested in 22-year-old case

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Facebook, Twitter on defense in U.S. Congress over foreign bids to tilt politics

At least 20 dead as twin blasts hit Afghan capital

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

