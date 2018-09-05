Shahid Afridi attracted by Islamabad’s new airport

ISLAMABAD: Renowned world allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has praised the new airport of Islamabad when he saw it after he arrived here on Wednesday.

In a tweet he said: “Just landed in Islamabad, the new airport is truly international class, so happy to see that! And yes I'll be attending the Defence Day event at the GHQ, looking forward to what is a very important day for us as a country. Pakistan Zindabad!”

He also informed that he would attend the Defence Day event to be held at the GHQ on Thursday.