NAB opens inquiry against Khattak, Durrani, Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau has approved investigations against Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khatkak, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, an official notification said on Wednesday, Geo reported.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal presided over an executive board session, in which he gave approval for inquiry for 14 different cases.

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, the authority has approved an inquiry against Khattak, but no details were given about the nature of charges.

The session also approved filing of reference against Vice Chancellor Abdulwali Khan University Dr Ahsan Ali and former KP minister Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb.

NAB also approved filing of reference against former Balochistan food minister Izhar Hussain.

Chairman NAB said that solving mega corruption cases is the priority and they are following the policy of ‘accountability for everyone’.