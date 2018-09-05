Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

World

REUTERS
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan security forces arrest 11 Haqqani militants in Kabul

KABUL: Eleven members of the Haqqani militant network have been arrested in the Afghan capital, the National Directorate of Security said on Wednesday, a day after the Taliban announced the death of the group’s founder.

The 11 were arrested and weapons, ammunition and a large amount of explosives were seized during an operation by Afghan special forces, the NDS said in a statement. It did not say when the arrests were made.

“The group was mainly involved in bomb blasts and targeted the killing of government employees and tribal elders in Kabul,” the statement said.

The Taliban said on Tuesday that Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the Haqqani network in the 1970s, had died after a long illness. Haqqani’s son, Sirajuddin, is in operational control of the network and it was not clear what practical impact his death may have on its activities.

Jalaluddin Haqqani achieved prominence as a guerrilla leader in the U.S.-backed campaign against Soviet forces occupying Afghanistan during the 1980s but later allied himself with the Taliban, fighting American troops after the Taliban were ousted in 2001.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Russia confirms air strikes on Syria's Idlib

Russia confirms air strikes on Syria's Idlib
China congratulates Arif Alvi on being elected as Pakistan’s President

China congratulates Arif Alvi on being elected as Pakistan’s President
Kashmiri girl aged nine gang-raped and murdered

Kashmiri girl aged nine gang-raped and murdered
Erdogan warns of 'massacre' in Syria´s Idlib

Erdogan warns of 'massacre' in Syria´s Idlib
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys