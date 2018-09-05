Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

After power-couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were embroiled in a controversy that involved the actress calling out a citizen for littering, another incident of the same nature has surfaced recently, only this time it revolves around everyone’s favourite Ranveer Singh.



In a video posted recently, Ranveer Singh is seen reprimanding a man for driving rashly. The usually calm and friendly actor appears to be infuriated over the man who drove too closely to his car while being occupied on his phone.

Expressing anger, the man posted a clip on a photo that Ranveer Singh shared on Twitter a few days back, Hindustan Times reported.

Although the video does not show Ranveer clearly, the man has claimed that he was abused by the actor.

However, the footage does not include any abuses hurled by the actor. The man can be heard saying ‘maafi bhai (sorry, brother)’ in the video.

“Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor," the man wrote.

Regarding the incident, Twitter is up in arms, with many siding with Ranveer stating that nothing was his fault:

“You either tried to overtake or were not driving properly, not only risking other commuters but violating the traffic rules as well..!" a Twitter user wrote, while another asked to learn a lesson from the incident:

“I’m happy that he scolded you because you were wrong. Instead of filming a video and putting it on social media, learn from your mistake and be a responsible citizen.”

A fan addressing the Mumbai Police tweeted to them asking to take prompt action against the man who was using his phone mobile while driving.