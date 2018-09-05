Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Punjab bureaucracy appears in revolt

Punjab bureaucracy appears in revolt
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Where we stand

Where we stand
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Premature Tarbela-IV launch has cost Rs25 bn

Premature Tarbela-IV launch has cost Rs25 bn
Suicide rate in Chitral becomes alarming

Suicide rate in Chitral becomes alarming
Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jonas brothers date Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner at US Open

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spent their Tuesday night cheering on tennis star Serena Williams on a double date with Joe Jonas (Nick's brother) and his fiancée Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones actress, at US Open.

Chopra posted a picture of  the four  and captioned :"It’s a #famjam at the #usopen.

It’s a #famjam at the #usopen ️ @nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


The tennis star defeated Karolina Pliskova to reach the quarterfinals of the Open.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
Load More load more

Spotlight

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’