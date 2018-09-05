Jonas brothers date Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner at US Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spent their Tuesday night cheering on tennis star Serena Williams on a double date with Joe Jonas (Nick's brother) and his fiancée Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones actress, at US Open.
Chopra posted a picture of the four and captioned :"It’s a #famjam at the #usopen.
The tennis star defeated Karolina Pliskova to reach the quarterfinals of the Open.
