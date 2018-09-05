Pakistanis among Japan's ‘Foreign Minister’s Commendation for FY2018’ award

KARACHI: Japanese government has awarded two Pakistanis and Pak-Japan Business Forum, 'Foreign Minister’s Commendation for FY2018’ in recognition of their services towards promotion of ties between the two countries.



On July 24, Japan Foreign Ministry announced the list of recipients which included 205 individuals and 49 groups (34 individuals and six groups based in Japan, and 171 individuals and 43 groups reside overseas).

The recipients from Pakistan were, Zaffar Mahmood, Visiting Professor, National University of Modarn Languages for promotion of ‘Japanese Language Education’ in Pakistan; ORITA Toshiko, Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association for ‘Promotion of Japanese Culture’; Mahmood Ahmad Jilani, Ex-JICA Pakistan Chief Program Officer, for promotion of ‘Mutual Understanding’; and Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) for promotion of ‘Economic Relations’.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The Commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients.

The award ceremony in PJBF’s honour was held on Tuesday by Consul General H.E. Toshikazu Isomura at Japan House, Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the CG said Pakistan and Japan have a long history of friendship however, the potential of our relations is far from been utilized in full.

We believe that we can and must do more in order to understand each other more and, further, work together for practical matters of mutual interest, the CG added.

Praising the efforts of PBJF, the CG said the two countries befitted tremendously through the services of the forum and the Japanese government appreciates this contribution.

“We are planning to have the next Government-Business Economic Dialogue by the end of 2018, where we can talk more about what the impediments are and how we can overcome them and further enhance the economic relations for the benefit of both countries.”