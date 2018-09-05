Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Punjab bureaucracy appears in revolt

Punjab bureaucracy appears in revolt
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Where we stand

Where we stand
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Premature Tarbela-IV launch has cost Rs25 bn

Premature Tarbela-IV launch has cost Rs25 bn
Suicide rate in Chitral becomes alarming

Suicide rate in Chitral becomes alarming
Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistanis among Japan's ‘Foreign Minister’s Commendation for FY2018’ award

Consul General Toshikazu Isomura speaking at the ceremony held at Japan House, Karachi Tuesday.

KARACHI: Japanese government has awarded two Pakistanis and Pak-Japan Business Forum, 'Foreign Minister’s Commendation for FY2018’ in recognition of their services towards promotion of ties between the two countries.

On July 24, Japan Foreign Ministry announced the list of recipients which included 205 individuals and 49 groups (34 individuals and six groups based in Japan, and 171 individuals and 43 groups reside overseas).

The recipients from Pakistan were, Zaffar Mahmood, Visiting Professor, National University of Modarn Languages for promotion of ‘Japanese Language Education’ in Pakistan; ORITA Toshiko, Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association for ‘Promotion of Japanese Culture’; Mahmood Ahmad Jilani, Ex-JICA Pakistan Chief Program Officer, for promotion of ‘Mutual Understanding’; and Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) for promotion of ‘Economic Relations’.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The Commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients.

The award ceremony in PJBF’s honour was held on Tuesday by Consul General H.E. Toshikazu Isomura at Japan House, Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the CG said Pakistan and Japan have a long history of friendship however, the potential of our relations is far from been utilized in full.

We believe that we can and must do more in order to understand each other more and, further, work together for practical matters of mutual interest, the CG added.

Praising the efforts of PBJF, the CG said the two countries befitted tremendously through the services of the forum and the Japanese government appreciates this contribution.

“We are planning to have the next Government-Business Economic Dialogue by the end of 2018, where we can talk more about what the impediments are and how we can overcome them and further enhance the economic relations for the benefit of both countries.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

SC orders to form JIT in fake accounts case involving Asif Zardari

SC orders to form JIT in fake accounts case involving Asif Zardari
PM Imran Khan will be chief guest at GHQ's 'Defence and Martyrs Day' ceremony

PM Imran Khan will be chief guest at GHQ's 'Defence and Martyrs Day' ceremony

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
Dr Arif Alvi: Two interesting facts

Dr Arif Alvi: Two interesting facts
Load More load more

Spotlight

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’