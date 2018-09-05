Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

KARACHI: Although famed Indian actress Juhi Chawla has returned to her homeland, her visit to Karachi keeps getting all the attention it deserves and more.



While her lunch at the city’s Boat Club and a visit later to the cinema to watch ‘Jawani Phir Nahin Ani 2’ has mustered eyeballs across the border too, a video showcasing the ‘Ishq’ starlet shopping at a kids’ garment store in the metropolis has recently emerged and gone viral over the internet.

Juhi, while holding two ensembles meant for children, talks in the video about how lovely she has found the store (owned by her nieces) has found out to be.

Starting off the clip with a smile on her face and a casual ‘Assalam o Alaikum’, Juhi says:

“Hi, Assalam o Alaikum. I am Juhi Chawla Mehta and I'm here in Karachi, Pakistan and I have come to this lovely store little store called Four Stories, and it’s got the cutest [clothes].”

The 50-year-old actress adds, “I wish my children were little now but they have grown up, but these are lovely little clothes for kids…..”

Juhi has visited Karachi twice in the past, in 2013 and 2016. She has relatives living here who she comes to meet often.