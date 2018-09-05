Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran makes Babar resign

Imran makes Babar resign
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Where we stand

Where we stand
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Premature Tarbela-IV launch has cost Rs25 bn

Premature Tarbela-IV launch has cost Rs25 bn
Qatar agrees abolition of exit visa system

Qatar agrees abolition of exit visa system
Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Read More

Juhi Chawla leaves for Dubai after brief stay in Karachi

KARACHI: After a short vacation in Karachi, famed Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla departed for Dubai...

Read More
Advertisement

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

KARACHI: Although famed Indian actress Juhi Chawla has returned to her homeland, her visit to Karachi keeps getting all the attention it deserves and more.

While her lunch at the city’s Boat Club and a visit later to the cinema to watch ‘Jawani Phir Nahin Ani 2’ has mustered eyeballs across the border too, a video showcasing the ‘Ishq’ starlet shopping at a kids’ garment store in the metropolis has recently emerged and gone viral over the internet.

Juhi, while holding two ensembles meant for children, talks in the video about how lovely she has found the store (owned by her nieces) has found out to be. 

Starting off the clip with a smile on her face and a casual ‘Assalam o Alaikum’, Juhi says:

“Hi, Assalam o Alaikum. I am Juhi Chawla Mehta and I'm here in Karachi, Pakistan and I have come to this lovely store little store called Four Stories, and it’s got the cutest [clothes].”

The 50-year-old actress adds, “I wish my children were little now but they have grown up, but these are lovely little clothes for kids…..”

The store 

Juhi has visited Karachi twice in the past, in 2013 and 2016. She has relatives living here who she comes to meet often. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
Load More load more

Spotlight

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge
PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’