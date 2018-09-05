Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran makes Babar resign

Imran makes Babar resign
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Where we stand

Where we stand
Alvi now President of entire nation, all parties

Alvi now President of entire nation, all parties
Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Premature Tarbela-IV launch has cost Rs25 bn

Premature Tarbela-IV launch has cost Rs25 bn
Qatar agrees abolition of exit visa system

Qatar agrees abolition of exit visa system
Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Sci-Tech

AFP
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China’s Didi launches safety revamp after passenger murder

BEIJING: Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Tuesday it would halt most late-night ride services for a week as it tries to reassure the public following the rape and murder of a passenger.

The company has been slammed by passengers and regulators, including China’s transport ministry, after a 20-year-old passenger was raped and murdered by her driver in the eastern city of Wenzhou last month, the second such killing this year.

The company will roll out a series of new safety measures starting Tuesday and halt most late-night ride services starting Saturday for a week, said a company statement.

"Didi Chuxing will do its utmost to strictly meet the bottom line of safety and effectively cooperate with regulators’ oversight requests," the company said.

New measures include safety education for drivers with a "safety knowledge test" to pass before driving everyday, upgrades to a police call button and experiments with sound recording of the entire ride.

Didi will also expand its in-house customer service team to 8,000 members by the end of the year.

They add to other measures already taken since the passenger murder that have failed to calm public anger and fears or stem concerns from regulators.

Those include suspending its Hitch service which links up commuters travelling in the same direction, and a pledge to upgrade its SOS button and itinerary sharing functions, among other steps.

Didi Chuxing -- which muscled Uber out of China in 2016 after a bruising battle -- says it has 30 million drivers and more than 550 million users across its various services.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Facebook's Zuckerberg says internet firms in ‘arms race’ for democracy

Facebook's Zuckerberg says internet firms in ‘arms race’ for democracy
Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge
Russia says space station leak could be deliberate sabotage

Russia says space station leak could be deliberate sabotage
Europe’s news agencies blast Google, Facebook for ‘plundering’ content

Europe’s news agencies blast Google, Facebook for ‘plundering’ content
Load More load more

Spotlight

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge
PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
A musical voyage in the capital

A musical voyage in the capital

Photos & Videos

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions