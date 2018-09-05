Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

US to lead Security Council talks on Iran in late September: Haley

US to lead Security Council talks on Iran in late September: Haley
Babar Awan resigns as PM’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs

Babar Awan resigns as PM’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs
Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mike Pompeo heads to Pakistan today for crucial talks

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive Pakistan today (Wednesday) for the first high-level official meetings with leaders of the newly-elected government in Islamabad.

During his visit, Pompeo will be accompanied by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford, underscoring its counter-terrorism focus in engagements with South Asian partner.

It is learnt that the Pomepeo-led US delegation will hold formal negotiations with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his team. The visitors are likely to hold a separate meeting with newly sworn-in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Regarding the visit of US delegation, Shah Mehmood Qureshi says his meeting with Pompeo will provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views and try to improve strained ties.

The relations between the two countries have deteriorated to the lowest ebb  since Trump, while announcing his South Asia policy, accused Pakistan of not fully sporting US-backed war against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Pakistan consistently denies the allegations as its people   have  made unmatched sacrifices in a bid to eradicate the menace of terrorism to bring stability and peace of in the region.

The US Secretary of State  will leave for New Delhi on the same day after concluding his Pakistan visit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Asad Umar demands ‘treat’ from Arif Alvi on victory

Asad Umar demands ‘treat’ from Arif Alvi on victory
Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen security ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen security ties
Karachi police foils terrorism plan for Muharram

Karachi police foils terrorism plan for Muharram
Zardari felicitates Arif Alvi on his victory in presidential election

Zardari felicitates Arif Alvi on his victory in presidential election
Load More load more

Spotlight

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge
PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father