Saudi-led coalition intercepts two missiles fired by Houthis towards Jizan

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday said that it had destroyed two ballistic missiles fired at the southern Saudi city of Jizan by the Houthis from Yemen.

While, Houthis separately claimed in a tweet that they fired four missiles at a Saudi Aramco refinery and petrochemical facilities in Jizan Economic City.

Saudi state news agency SPA, citing Saudi-led coalition, said there were no casualties.

The Houthis, who hold Yemen´s capital Sanaa, have fired dozens of missiles into the kingdom in recent months. Most of the missiles have been intercepted by the Saudi military.