Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen security ties

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties in the field of security.



The agreement came during a meeting between the minister with the envoy who called on him here.

The minister said the government was providing foolproof security to the Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan.

Shehryar Afridi said China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a game-changer and would bring progress and prosperity in the region, adding other countries of the world should also become its part.

The minister said police reforms, as introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would also be implemented in the federal capital.

He was of the view that adoption and familiarization with latest technology was need of the hour to compete in the contemporary era.

The ambassador felicitated Shehryar Afridi for assuming charge as Minister of State for Interior.