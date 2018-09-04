Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi police foils terrorism plan for Muharram

KARACHI: Three alleged terrorists on Tuesday were gunned down in a police encounter in Ittehad Town area in Karachi.

According to Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), weapons and suicide jackets were recovered from the alleged terrorists.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) AVCC Irfan Bahadur said the terrorists belonged to a banned outfit and were planning an attack during Muharram.

The suspects reportedly opened fire during a police raid at their hideout in Ittehad Town.

However, the police killed three of them while  six  managed to abscond from the area.

A search operation led by security forces is underway to capture them.

SSP Bahadur stated that identity of the terrorists killed in the operation could not be known. However, an investigation has been launched to determine which banned outfit they belonged to.

The dead bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

The raid was carried out after intelligence reported of suspicious persons in the area

On the other hand, 20,000 cops have been deployed in Lahore to put in place foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, Capital City Police Lahore ensured on Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Asad Umar demands ‘treat’ from Arif Alvi on victory

Asad Umar demands ‘treat’ from Arif Alvi on victory
Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen security ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen security ties
Zardari felicitates Arif Alvi on his victory in presidential election

Zardari felicitates Arif Alvi on his victory in presidential election
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father