Karachi police foils terrorism plan for Muharram

KARACHI: Three alleged terrorists on Tuesday were gunned down in a police encounter in Ittehad Town area in Karachi.

According to Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), weapons and suicide jackets were recovered from the alleged terrorists.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) AVCC Irfan Bahadur said the terrorists belonged to a banned outfit and were planning an attack during Muharram.

The suspects reportedly opened fire during a police raid at their hideout in Ittehad Town.



However, the police killed three of them while six managed to abscond from the area.

A search operation led by security forces is underway to capture them.

SSP Bahadur stated that identity of the terrorists killed in the operation could not be known. However, an investigation has been launched to determine which banned outfit they belonged to.

The dead bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

The raid was carried out after intelligence reported of suspicious persons in the area

On the other hand, 20,000 cops have been deployed in Lahore to put in place foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, Capital City Police Lahore ensured on Monday.