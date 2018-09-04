Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani civilian was martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.



According to the ISPR, military’s media wing, civilian Abdul Rauf embraced shahadat due to unprovoked Indian firing on civil population in Kotkoterra Sector at LoC this afternoon.”

The statement added shaheed Abdul Rauf was grazing animals when he was targeted by Indian troops.