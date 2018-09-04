Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Sanctions and signals

Sanctions and signals
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

World

REUTERS
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Secret to Japan couple's 80 years of marriage: wife's patience

TAKAMATSU, Japan: Japan is known for its abundance of centenarians and can now lay claim to having the world’s oldest living married couple, with a combined age of 208 - a feat the wife credits to her patience during 80 years of marriage.

Masao Matsumoto, 108, and his 100-year-old wife, Miyako, have been confirmed as the oldest living spouses by aggregate age by Guinness World Records, having been married since October 1937.

“I am so glad. It’s thanks to my patience, really,” said Miyako with a laugh, posing with Masao and other family members in front of a framed certificate at the nursing home where they live.

“I am so grateful that it brings me tears,” she told Reuters.

The Matsumotos never managed to have a wedding as Japan was heading into war and Masao was sent overseas as a soldier, but that was no obstacle to having a big family - including a 25th great-grandchild who was born last month.

“They’ve entered the last chapter of their life. It was an honor (for them) to receive this award. I would love them to continue living a peaceful life,” said daughter Hiromi.

Japanese have among the longest life expectancies in the world, with data from Japan’s health ministry showing they rank No.2 on average at around 84, just a smidgeon behind people from Hong Kong.

The record for oldest married couple ever by aggregate age still belongs to Norwegians Karl and Gurdren Dolven, who had a combined age of 210 years, 1 month and 34 days when Gurdrun died in 2004, according to Guinness World Records.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Israeli president lectures Philippine leader on Hitler

Israeli president lectures Philippine leader on Hitler
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Photos & Videos

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions