Tue September 04, 2018
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
September 4, 2018

PM gives President Arif Alvi a warm welcome

President Arif Alvi (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (right)

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a warm welcome to  old friend Arif Alvi on his electoral victory as the new President of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader  reminisced an old picture of them  of a time when their world was younger to laud his victory.

"When our world was younger! Congratulations to Dr Alvi on being elected President," Khan tweeted.

Talking to media outside the parliament after being elected as the 13th President of Pakistan, Arif Ali said, “I am not President of any particular party but entire nation and every party of the country.”

Alvi is expected to take oath of office on September 9. 

According to the results of National Assembly and Senate, Arif Alvi bagged 211 votes, Fazl 131 and Aitzaz 81 votes. A total of 424 votes were balloted of these six were rejected.

In the Sindh Assembly, out of total of 158 votes, Aitzaz Ahsan bagged 100 votes while PTI candidate Arif Alvi secured 56. Two votes were rejected.

PTI candidate Arif Alvi won from Balochistan securing 45 votes. Opposition candidate Fazl-ul-Rehman received 15 while PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan bagged zero votes.

Arif Alvi won by securing 78 votes in KP Assembly, Fazl received 26 while Aitzaz got 5 votes.

In Punjab, out of 354, 351 parliamentarians cast their votes. Arif Alvi secured 186, Fazl 141 and Aitzaz Ahsan 6 votes. 18 votes were rejected. 

