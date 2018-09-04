Tue September 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 4, 2018

Ex-cricketers call for drastic changes in PCB

ISLAMABAD: Former cricketers on Tuesday congratulated the newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani but demanded for drastic changes in PCB for improving the cricket affairs.

Talking to APP, former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir said Mani has a vast experience of cricket as he had also served as President of International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Mani represented PCB in the ICC from 1989 to 1996. He has also served on a number of ICC Committees, such as the Chairman's Advisory Committee, he has been a part of the Rules Review Committee and the Governance and Organization Committee,” he said and added we can expect Pakistan cricket to boom in his tenure.

Abdul Qadir, however, said that in order to get cricket back on track, Mani needs to bring drastic reforms by bringing his own advisory team in the Board.

He pointed that PCB is holding Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One Day will begin from September 6 which is totally out of context as a player cannot focus on two format tournaments on one time.

“Earlier, this One Day Cup was held in December but I cannot understand the brains behind PCB for holding this tournament in September along with QD trophy” he said.

Batting legend Javed Miandad said Ehsan Mani must form a think tank comprising former cricketers who can guide him on cricket affairs.

“Mani is an all-rounder when it comes to cricket affairs or administrative related matters,” he said.

He also advised the new PCB boss to induct first class cricketers at regional and district levels for the betterment of the game.

“A lot of talented former cricketers were sitting idle at their homes, whose expertise should be utilized for developing cricket”, he stressed.

