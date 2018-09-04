PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched one-day tree plantation campaign aiming to plant an approximate of 10 billion trees around the country.



Prime Minister Imran Khan took part in the campaign by planting a sapling in Haripur as part of the government’s billion tree Tsunami drive.

Today, PM Imran Khan took to twitter where he shared the pleasure he felt after initiating the drive, “Plant for Pakistan” in KP and talked about how he looks forward to human development in FATA which is now a part of KP.

“What a pleasure to see the children of Mohmand carefree and full of joy as they take part in “Plant4Pakistan”. We are committed to mainstreaming of what was FATA & now is part of KP, in terms of human development”, reads the PM’s tweet.

The country-wide tree plantation drive comes after the PTI-led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa executed a large-scale tree-planting project during its previous tenures.