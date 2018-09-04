Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Presidential election: Counting begins after polling ends

Presidential election: Counting begins after polling ends
Sanctions and signals

Sanctions and signals
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

World

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Share

PM Imran used helicopter only twice: Naeemul Haq
Read More

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

ISLAMABAD: Naeem ul Haq, Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs, slammed what...

Read More
Advertisement

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

NEW DEHLI: Indian aviation minister Jayant Sinha triggered a new controversy Monday when he said that on a per kilometre-basis for long-distance travels, an air ticket costs less than an auto rickshaw ride.

Speaking at an event he said, "Today airfare is less than that of an auto-rickshaw. You will ask how is that possible? When two people take an auto-rickshaw they pay a fare of Rs 10 which means they're charged Rs 5 per kilometer but when you go by air you are charged Rs 4 per kilometer."

Following the statement, Indian minister was trolled heavily on social media.

Clarifying on his comment, Sinha said on Tuesday, "I do not imply by any means that you should take an airplane for short distances. It's just to emphasise that if you compare to other modes of transport, they are quite affordable."

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had defended the use of helicopter by Prime Minister Imran Khan to and from PM House saying the it only cost Rs55 per/km.

Consequently, the PTI government was criticized for air travel despite slogans of austerity and the cost it actually incurs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Myanmar defends Suu Kyi´s silence over jailed reporters

Myanmar defends Suu Kyi´s silence over jailed reporters
Europe’s news agencies blast Google, Facebook for ‘plundering’ content

Europe’s news agencies blast Google, Facebook for ‘plundering’ content
Pakistan may approve Islamabad Club membership for Indian diplomats: report

Pakistan may approve Islamabad Club membership for Indian diplomats: report
Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan´s most feared insurgents?

Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan´s most feared insurgents?
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Photos & Videos

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions