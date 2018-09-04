Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

NEW DEHLI: Indian aviation minister Jayant Sinha triggered a new controversy Monday when he said that on a per kilometre-basis for long-distance travels, an air ticket costs less than an auto rickshaw ride.



Speaking at an event he said, "Today airfare is less than that of an auto-rickshaw. You will ask how is that possible? When two people take an auto-rickshaw they pay a fare of Rs 10 which means they're charged Rs 5 per kilometer but when you go by air you are charged Rs 4 per kilometer."

Following the statement, Indian minister was trolled heavily on social media.

Clarifying on his comment, Sinha said on Tuesday, "I do not imply by any means that you should take an airplane for short distances. It's just to emphasise that if you compare to other modes of transport, they are quite affordable."

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had defended the use of helicopter by Prime Minister Imran Khan to and from PM House saying the it only cost Rs55 per/km.

Consequently, the PTI government was criticized for air travel despite slogans of austerity and the cost it actually incurs.