Pakistan may approve Islamabad Club membership for Indian diplomats: report

ISLAMABAD: New Pakistani government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to issue no objection certificates for membership applications of Indian diplomats of capital’s prestigious ‘Islamabad Club’, Indian media reported.
Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said that ‘Pakistan is likely to finally issue NOCs as the approval was in process’.
If the approval does come, it will be seen as another sign of efforts by both sides to build some confidence in relations in the absence of any formal dialogue process, the report further added.
Islamabad Club remains the favourite meeting point for all foreign diplomats based in Pakistan's capital.
