Wishful thinking that Iran's regime will fall: Ex-deputy chief of Israeli forces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Deputy Chief of Staff of Israeli Defence Forces (ISF) Yair Golan has said anyone who thinks Iran's regime is close to falling is engaging in wishful thinking.
According to a Israeli newspaper, Golan, who is on the short list as a candidate for next IDF chief did not do himself any favours with his latest statement that he made on Monday at a counterterrorism conference.
The former deputy chief said the Iranian nuclear threat should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.
About Hezbollha, he said the Lebanese movement is Israel's biggest security threat.
Talking about Hamas, he said the Jewish state could also see an unintentional war with the Palestinian organization
Former Deputy Chief of Staff of Israeli Defence Forces (ISF) Yair Golan has said anyone who thinks Iran's regime is close to falling is engaging in wishful thinking.
According to a Israeli newspaper, Golan, who is on the short list as a candidate for next IDF chief did not do himself any favours with his latest statement that he made on Monday at a counterterrorism conference.
The former deputy chief said the Iranian nuclear threat should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.
About Hezbollha, he said the Lebanese movement is Israel's biggest security threat.
Talking about Hamas, he said the Jewish state could also see an unintentional war with the Palestinian organization
Comments