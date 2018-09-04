Tue September 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Share

Wishful thinking that Iran's regime will fall: Ex-deputy chief of Israeli forces

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of Israeli Defence Forces (ISF)  Yair Golan has said anyone who thinks Iran's regime is close to falling is engaging in wishful thinking.

According to a Israeli newspaper, Golan, who is on the short list as a candidate for next IDF chief did not do himself any favours with his latest statement that he made on Monday at a counterterrorism conference.

The former deputy chief said the Iranian nuclear threat should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.

About Hezbollha, he said the Lebanese movement is Israel's biggest security threat. 

Talking about Hamas, he said the Jewish state could also see an unintentional war with the Palestinian organization

