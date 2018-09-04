Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case

After almost three years of legal battle, Indian actor Aditya Pancholi has been acquitted by the Bandra Metropolitan Court in the 2015 assault case due to lack of evidence.

Aditya was charged for allegedly assaulting a nightclub bouncer in 2015.

Following court proceedings, he was released as there were not enough evidence to prove the assault.

Subsequently, the two charges against him have been dropped.

The incident took place when Aditya allegedly attacked a bouncer in Juhu with his phone. According to sources, he was under the influence of alcohol at that time and had immediately procured cash bail of Rs 50,000 after the incident transpired.