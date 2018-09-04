‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

After a controversial exit of Sonu Sood from upcoming movie ‘Manikarnika’ helmed by Kangana Ranaut, the actor has come forth clarifying his stance on the entire debacle.



Following a dispute over the movie’s directorial credits, Sonu Sood pulled out of the project, an act which Kangana stated happened because he didn’t want to work under a woman director.

Sonu has now presented his side of the story, stating that ‘Kangana is a dear friend but should stop playing the woman, victim card’.

"Kangana is a dear friend and she will always remain one but this constant playing the woman card, the victim card and making this entire issue about male chauvinism is ridiculous. The gender of the director is not the issue. Competence is. Let’s not confuse the two," the 'Dabangg' star said.

He continued, “I’ve worked with Farah Khan who’s a competent woman director and Farah and I had a great professional equation and we are still best of friends. That’s all I would like to say."

‘Manikarnika’ – a biopic that revolves around the life and times of Queen of Jhansi featuring Kangana in the titular character – is slated to release next year.

With Sonu Sood no more a part of the project, his portions of the movie are to be re-shot, which some say is going to cost producers an extra cost of Rs. 20 crores.