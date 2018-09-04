Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Polling underway to elect 13th president

Polling underway to elect 13th president
Sanctions and signals

Sanctions and signals
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
PTI’s opportunity in the former Fata

PTI’s opportunity in the former Fata
Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter

Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter
Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit
Putin honors four Pakistanis with 'Friendship Orders’ award

Putin honors four Pakistanis with 'Friendship Orders’ award

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Share

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Read More

Read More
Advertisement

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

After a controversial exit of Sonu Sood from upcoming movie ‘Manikarnika’ helmed by Kangana Ranaut, the  actor has come forth clarifying his stance on the entire debacle.

Following a dispute over the movie’s directorial credits, Sonu Sood pulled out of the project, an act which Kangana stated happened because he didn’t want to work under a woman director.

Sonu has now presented his side of the story, stating that ‘Kangana is a dear friend but should stop playing the woman, victim card’.

"Kangana is a dear friend and she will always remain one but this constant playing the woman card, the victim card and making this entire issue about male chauvinism is ridiculous. The gender of the director is not the issue. Competence is. Let’s not confuse the two," the 'Dabangg'  star said. 

He continued, “I’ve worked with Farah Khan who’s a competent woman director and Farah and I had a great professional equation and we are still best of friends. That’s all I would like to say."

‘Manikarnika’ – a biopic that revolves around the life and times of Queen of Jhansi featuring Kangana in the titular character – is slated to release next year.

With Sonu Sood no more a part of the project, his portions of the movie are to be re-shot, which some say is going to cost producers an extra cost of Rs. 20 crores. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Van Gogh was murdered claims new film at Venice

Van Gogh was murdered claims new film at Venice
Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur responds to dating Indian cricket coach rumors

Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur responds to dating Indian cricket coach rumors

Lata Mangeshkar not amused with Atif Aslam's rendition of her song

Lata Mangeshkar not amused with Atif Aslam's rendition of her song

Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’