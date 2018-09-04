'Motorcyclist' triggers storm of memes

Just as Internet users in Pakistan were relishing the helicopter jokes and memes, a motorcyclist seems to have successfully diverted their attention.

Its all started with a serious post when a social media user lamented a certain mindset.



The picture of a freshly paved road apparently damaged by a motorcyclist soon took a hilarious turn, triggering a storm of memes on social media platforms.

Location of the road and authenticity of the photo is not confirmed.

Here are is a collection of some photos doing the rounds on the Internet.



