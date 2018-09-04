Tue September 04, 2018
Polling underway to elect 13th president

Sanctions and signals

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane?

PTI’s opportunity in the former Fata

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Putin honors four Pakistanis with 'Friendship Orders’ award

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

'Motorcyclist' triggers storm of memes

 Just as Internet users in Pakistan were   relishing the helicopter jokes and   memes, a motorcyclist seems to have   successfully diverted  their attention.

Its all started with a serious post when a social media user lamented a certain mindset.

The picture of a freshly paved road apparently damaged  by a motorcyclist soon took a hilarious turn, triggering a storm of memes on social media platforms.

Location of the road and authenticity of the photo is not confirmed.

Here are  is  a collection of some photos doing the rounds on the Internet. 


