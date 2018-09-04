'Motorcyclist' triggers storm of memes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Just as Internet users in Pakistan were relishing the helicopter jokes and memes, a motorcyclist seems to have successfully diverted their attention.
Its all started with a serious post when a social media user lamented a certain mindset.
The picture of a freshly paved road apparently damaged by a motorcyclist soon took a hilarious turn, triggering a storm of memes on social media platforms.
Location of the road and authenticity of the photo is not confirmed.
Here are is a collection of some photos doing the rounds on the Internet.
Just as Internet users in Pakistan were relishing the helicopter jokes and memes, a motorcyclist seems to have successfully diverted their attention.
Its all started with a serious post when a social media user lamented a certain mindset.
The picture of a freshly paved road apparently damaged by a motorcyclist soon took a hilarious turn, triggering a storm of memes on social media platforms.
Location of the road and authenticity of the photo is not confirmed.
Here are is a collection of some photos doing the rounds on the Internet.
Comments