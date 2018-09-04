Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter





KARACHI: Police claimed to have killed three suspected terrorists in an alleged encounter in Ittehad Town area of the port city late on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off by intelligence agencies regarding the presence of some militants in the Ittehad Town area on the outskirts of the metropolis, contingents of police along with AVCC conducted a targeted raid. Having sniffed the raid, the suspects resorted to firing, in retaliation three of them got killed.

The police claimed to have recovered two suicide jackets packed with explosives, and weapons from the militants' custody.



Meanwhile, police have launched the investigation to ascertain the identities of the slain suspects.



