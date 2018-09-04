Tue September 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Share

Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter


KARACHI: Police claimed to have killed three suspected terrorists in an alleged encounter in Ittehad Town  area of the port city late on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off by intelligence agencies regarding the presence of some militants in the Ittehad Town area on the outskirts of the metropolis, contingents of  police along with AVCC conducted a targeted raid. Having sniffed the raid, the suspects resorted to firing, in retaliation  three of them got killed.

The police claimed to have recovered two suicide jackets packed with explosives, and weapons  from the militants' custody.

Meanwhile, police have launched the  investigation to ascertain the identities of the slain suspects.


