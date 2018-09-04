Mon September 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Share

Facebook outage reported around the world

WASHINGTON: Facebook users around the world on Monday reported the social network was briefly inaccessible, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Reports of issues on the downdetector.com website began around 2100 GMT, with users particularly affected in North America and Europe. The outage lasted around one hour before service resumed.

During that time, some users attempting to log in to the site were met with a "Service Unavailable" message, while others received a longer note that said it would return online soon.

"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," the longer message said.


