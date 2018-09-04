Mon September 03, 2018
Presidential election today, polling to begin at 10am

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters

Public projects

The exiled

Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed

KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The election for 13th president of Pakistan will be held today (Tuesday). Polling will begin at 10am and will continue till 4pm, while Chief Election Commissioner would submit the results to the federal government on Wednesday.

As per details, the opposition parties, excluding the Pakistan Peoples Party, have nominated JUI chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman as their consensus candidate for the election of president. While the PPP has fielded Senator Aitzaz Ahsan as its candidate.

However, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is confident that its candidate Dr Arif Alvi will win the presidential election comfortably.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already dispatched ballot papers and other related equipment to the polling stations.

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza is the returning officer for the presidential election, whereas chief justices of respective high courts will serve as presiding officers during the polls at National and provincial assemblies.

A joint session of the parliament will be held in which members of National Assembly and Senate will exercise their right to vote. Voting will be held through a secret ballot.

Similarly, provincial assemblies will hold separate sessions for the election.

After the completion of polling process, presiding officers would announce details of total votes polled, while a final result of the election would be announced by the returning officer.

