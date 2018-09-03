Mon September 03, 2018
Web Desk
September 3, 2018

K-Electric extends full support to child who lost his arms

Karachi: Karachi power utility K-Electric said that it was willing to extend all possible support to a child who lost his hands after high tension wires fell on him.

“With reference to the unfortunate incident in Ahsanabad, K-Electric’s sympathies are with the affected family. On humanitarian grounds, KE has already expressed its wishes to extend all possible support for the child’s medical treatment/ post-treatment rehabilitation and education,” it said in a statement.

K-Electric would like to ensure that Umer receives the medical care he needs and has also initiated dialogue with a reputable institute to review the case for further treatment i.e. implant artificial limbs.

However, a positive response to KE’s offer is still awaited from the family.

KE would like to reiterate that the incident was a consequence of the pervasive kunda wires to extract power through illegal infrastructure by some other elements where this unfortunate incident took place and the innocent child got injured.

The power utility has repeatedly disconnected this illegal network and even initiated regulatory action. KE continues to seek strong government support and rigorous enforcement to curb this menace by ensuring that unplanned settlements, illegal networks and kundas are eliminated so that public safety is not compromised.

One the other hand, despite KE’s full cooperation in investigation process, detention of some staff members has discouraged the workforce besides disrupting operations in the area.

The power utility appeals concerned authorities to extend support to KE so it can carry out routine operations smoothly.

