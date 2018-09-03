Mon September 03, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Fazl hints at withdrawal in favour of PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maula Fazl-ul-Rehman held a crucial meeting with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari a day before Presidential elections on Monday.

During the meeting, Zardari and Fazl exchanged views on prevailing political situation and the Presidential elections, scheduled on Tuesday, September 04.

Sources said Asif Zardari was stick to Aitzaz’s name for the Presidential candidate, sources said and added that Fazl would apprise PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif about the development.

Sources went on to say Fazl is expected to hold another meeting with Asif Ali Zardari any time tonight.

Meanwhile, PPP sources have claimed that there was a breakthrough in the meeting with Fazl, adding that JUI-F chief have agreed to conditionally withdraw from Presidential candidate.

Sources said Fazl agreed to withdraw from Presidential race if Zardari woos Shehbaz Sharif as he was joint candidate of opposition including major party PML-N.

